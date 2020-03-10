Global  

Coronavirus Update: Long Island With 18 Confirmed Cases

Coronavirus Update: Long Island With 18 Confirmed Cases

Coronavirus Update: Long Island With 18 Confirmed Cases

Lawmakers in Nassau and Suffolk counties say they are prepared for a wider outbreak of the coronavirus, but in the interim are asking residents not to panic.

CBSN New York's Carolyn Gusoff reports
Coronavirus Update: Long Island Brewery Closed, Nassau And Suffolk County Execs Preach Calm, Prudence

On Long Island, 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus have prompted the closure of some schools, and an...
CBS 2 - Published

Coronavirus Update: Long Island Lawmakers To Introduce Legislation That Cracks Down On Price Gougers

Would you pay $90 for a box of just five masks? How about $40 for a mere eight ounces of hand...
CBS 2 - Published


Vaw511

Vaw51 RT @CBSNewYork: #Coronavirus Update: Confirmed cases on Long Island at 18. Lawmakers say they are prepared for a wider outbreak. @GusoffTV… 18 minutes ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York #Coronavirus Update: Confirmed cases on Long Island at 18. Lawmakers say they are prepared for a wider outbreak.… https://t.co/Fz8aISpuNj 40 minutes ago

twinmom22413

Twinmom RT @NYGovCuomo: At Northwell Health on Long Island with an update on #Coronavirus. WATCH: https://t.co/zr1XSJXucj 2 hours ago

tempusviators

Nicole Snow Plainview-Old Bethpage closing Tuesday due to staff member with coronavirus Superintendent Lorna Lewis promised fam… https://t.co/saz055dclx 3 hours ago

summer7570

spring RT @SteveBellone: I'll be joining @NYGovCuomo at 3pm at the Long Island Welcome Center to provide an update on state and local efforts to a… 9 hours ago

millvill0921

camille villanueva RT @vmramos: UPDATE: There are now 142 confirmed #coronavirus cases in New York, as more testing is done across the state, Gov. Andrew M. C… 9 hours ago

vmramos

Víctor Manuel Ramos UPDATE: There are now 142 confirmed #coronavirus cases in New York, as more testing is done across the state, Gov.… https://t.co/DSmq0URaJt 9 hours ago

vmramos

Víctor Manuel Ramos UPDATE: There are now 10 new confirmed cases of #coronavirus in #Nassau County, bringing the total to 17 in the cou… https://t.co/gGjhnHsdy7 10 hours ago


Schools Closed Over Coronavirus [Video]Schools Closed Over Coronavirus

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases grows, more schools and universities are closed across the area. CBSN New York's John Dias reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:18Published

Coroanvirus School Closings [Video]Coroanvirus School Closings

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases grows, more schools and universities are closed across the area. CBS2's John Dias reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:18Published

