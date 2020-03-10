Global  

1,000 California Cruise Ship Passengers Heading To Military Bases

The passengers are disembarking the Grand Princess cruise ship and headling to Miramar to Travis Air Force Base to be quarantined.
Cruise ship struck by coronavirus pulls into California port

A cruise ship with a cluster of coronavirus cases that forced it to idle off the California coast for...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNPR


‘It Looks Like A War Zone’: Miami Passenger On Board Coronavirus-Striken Grand Princess In California

A cruise ship with a cluster of coronavirus cases that forced it to idle off the California coast for...
cbs4.com - Published


arroyosilvy73

A C S RT @kcranews: NOW: Passengers are disembarking from the Grand Princess cruise ship; Get the lastest https://t.co/SY1BHZN1Y2 https://t.co/vl… 4 seconds ago

MissyPeanut

Missy Woods RT @Shem_Infinite: They're removing the passengers from the cruise ship off the coast of California, half today, half tomorrow, and they'll… 2 minutes ago

kanna_ram

🙏 jai sri ram🙏 🇮🇳 kanna 🇮🇳 RT @TRTWorldNow: Authorities in California are preparing to disembark 2,400 passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship which has 21 con… 5 minutes ago

MarieCo92176893

Marie Coleman RT @Reuters: The Grand Princess cruise ship, barred from returning to port in San Francisco due to a #coronavirus outbreak on board, will d… 6 minutes ago

CTVNationalNews

CTV National News Cruise ship struck by coronavirus unloads passengers, including Canadians, in California https://t.co/gS4FZROEab 7 minutes ago

Smilenewa

Pauline Winders RT @TheClearCider: 😬 All 3500+ passengers on Grand Princess cruise ship didn't learn of the crew coronavirus infections until Pence announ… 7 minutes ago

Silver472

Silver Murilo  RT @CTVNews: Cruise ship struck by coronavirus unloads passengers, including Canadians, in California https://t.co/n7ZeZARJ7l https://t.co/… 7 minutes ago

gabydelcerro

gaby RT @AP: BREAKING: A cruise ship hit by the coronavirus is headed to the port of Oakland, California, the captain tells passengers. https://… 10 minutes ago


WEB EXTRA: Grand Princess Cruise Ship Docks At Port Of Oakland [Video]WEB EXTRA: Grand Princess Cruise Ship Docks At Port Of Oakland

The Grand Princess cruise ship arrived at the Port of Oakland in California on Monday after days of being held offshore due to a COVID-19 outbreak onboard. The California Governor’s Office of..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:58Published

Cruise Ship Evacuees Headed To Travis AFB [Video]Cruise Ship Evacuees Headed To Travis AFB

Almost 1,000 Grand Princess cruise ship passengers from California will go to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:00Published

