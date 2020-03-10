Global  

Workers may be forced to choose between unpaid sick leave and working with COVID-19 symptoms

It's a hard predicament to be in, having to choose between going to work and support your family, or taking unpaid time off because you're displaying Coronavirus symptons.
0
UP TO A MEDICAL FACILIT BUTCALL AHEAD.MANY PEOPLE DON'T GET PAID SICKLEAVE.AND NEWS FIVE HAS BEEN LOOKINGINTO THIS ALL DAY.PEOPLE MAY BE FACING A DIFFICULTDECISION IN THE FUTURE?



Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
