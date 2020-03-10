Workers may be forced to choose between unpaid sick leave and working with COVID-19 symptoms
|
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:27s - Published < > Embed
Workers may be forced to choose between unpaid sick leave and working with COVID-19 symptoms
It's a hard predicament to be in, having to choose between going to work and support your family, or taking unpaid time off because you're displaying Coronavirus symptons.
|
Workers may be forced to choose between unpaid sick leave and working with COVID-19 symptoms
UP TO A MEDICAL FACILIT BUTCALL AHEAD.MANY PEOPLE DON'T GET PAID SICKLEAVE.AND NEWS FIVE HAS BEEN LOOKINGINTO THIS ALL DAY.PEOPLE MAY BE FACING A DIFFICULTDECISION IN THE FUTURE?
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|In addition to offering many of its employees the ability to work from home this week, Apple is also...
9to5Mac - Published Also reported by •AppleInsider •MacRumours.com
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers
BEIJING — As the Wuhan virus continues to spread at an alarming rate, it is starting to impact cruise ships, airlines and other international companies.
Two cruise ships traveling in Asia have..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:12Published
|