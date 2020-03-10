Global  

Confirmed coronavirus patient is member of Queen Creek school community

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms a person who tested positive for coronavirus is a member of the American Leadership Academy, Ironwood K-12 Campus in Queen Creek.
