Some Cruise Ship Evacuees To Be Taken To Travis AFB 50 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 03:08s - Published Some Cruise Ship Evacuees To Be Taken To Travis AFB Almost one thousand passengers who are California residents on board the princess cruise ship will complete mandatory quarantine at Travis Air Force Base in Solano County.

0

