Some Cruise Ship Evacuees To Be Taken To Travis AFB

Almost one thousand passengers who are California residents on board the princess cruise ship will complete mandatory quarantine at Travis Air Force Base in Solano County.
chh__88

lil snack RT @keranews: Some passengers from the Grand Princess, a cruise ship docked in Oakland, California, are being flown to Lackland Air Force B… 6 hours ago

keranews

KERA News Some passengers from the Grand Princess, a cruise ship docked in Oakland, California, are being flown to Lackland A… https://t.co/xSBpx5PqAk 7 hours ago

fox7austin

FOX 7 Austin #SanAntonio JBSA-Lackland to receive some Princess Cruise ship #coronavirus evacuees, Federal officials say. https://t.co/v3mbb9XUXj 1 day ago

Blancanieve72

Margarita @MidwinCharles Some of those people are going to Lackland AFB in San Antonio where the other cruise ship evacuees a… https://t.co/4FlQs8SddS 1 day ago

bubblyjessyca

Jess🥰 RT @bebex1980: #Coronavirustexas It’s already in Texas because a woman with virus decided to walk around North Star mall in San Antonio Som… 5 days ago

cannotrunfast

DogWhisperer @DenesLainey Nebraska is where some of the cruise ship evacuees were taken. 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Southern California Military Base Prepares to Quarantine Hundreds of Cruise Ship Passengers [Video]Southern California Military Base Prepares to Quarantine Hundreds of Cruise Ship Passengers

Miramar Marine Corps Air Station will receive hundreds of passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Credit: KSWB     Duration: 01:20Published

Grand Princess Cruise Passengers Relieved as Ship Docks in Oakland [Video]Grand Princess Cruise Passengers Relieved as Ship Docks in Oakland

As they inched closer to dry land Monday, many passengers of the Grand Princess cruise ship could not help but cheer.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 01:49Published

