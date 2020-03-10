Dad Builds His Own Baseball Field in Backyard

Occurred on September 22, 2018 / Bonney Lake, Washington, USA Info from Licensor: My dad had always talked about wanting to design his own 'Field of Dreams' in his backyard.

When I was younger he had built a batting cage that my brother and I used growing up.

Now he had his own place and the room to do it.

He decided to design his mini baseball field for his backyard.

He grew up in Downtown Seattle with no baseball equipment but has a love for the game.

He and his brother would use anything round as a ball to play catch or hit in their backyard.

So he wanted to live out his childhood dream of having his own mini field to play on.

This field was built in Bonney Lake, WA in September of 2018.