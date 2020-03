How India's local recyclers could solve plastic pollution | Mani Vajipey 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: TED - Duration: 09:36s - Published How India's local recyclers could solve plastic pollution | Mani Vajipey India has one of the world's highest rates of plastic recycling, thanks largely to an extensive network of informal recyclers known as "kabadiwalas." Entrepreneur Mani Vajipey discusses his work to organize their massive efforts into a collection system that could put India on the path to ending plastic pollution -- and show the rest of the world how to do it, too. 0

