Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cheltenham School District Closed For Remainder Of Week After Parent In District Possibly Exposed To Coronavirus

Cheltenham School District Closed For Remainder Of Week After Parent In District Possibly Exposed To Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Cheltenham School District Closed For Remainder Of Week After Parent In District Possibly Exposed To CoronavirusKimberly Davis reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Northern California's largest school district closes amid coronavirus concern

The largest school district in Northern California and the fifth-largest in the state is closing next...
SFGate - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

GailFriel

Gail Friel RT @6abc: #BREAKING: The Cheltenham School District will be closed this week after an outbreak of the coronavirus in Montgomery County, Pen… 2 hours ago

minxy99

minxy⭐⭐⭐ RT @phillynewsnow: ‘I Was Shocked’: Cheltenham School District Closed For Remainder Of Week After Parent In District Possibly Exposed To Co… 3 hours ago

phillynewsnow

Philly News Now ‘I Was Shocked’: Cheltenham School District Closed For Remainder Of Week After Parent In District Possibly Exposed… https://t.co/VGUE7AvGF4 3 hours ago

ODedOnRealityTV

Marc (*EMERGENCY-see pinned tweet & gofundme*) RT @CBSPhilly: 'I Was Shocked': Cheltenham School District Closed For Remainder Of Week After Parent In District Possibly Exposed To Corona… 4 hours ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly 'I Was Shocked': Cheltenham School District Closed For Remainder Of Week After Parent In District Possibly Exposed… https://t.co/w9YP9W24Ol 4 hours ago

courtneyq628

Courtney RT @CBS21NEWS: The superintendent of Cheltenham School District in Montgomery County announced that all schools and buildings in the distri… 7 hours ago

KayMarieBeauty

Kellz RT @naelacole: Cheltenham school district closed for the week #coronavirus 🥴 7 hours ago

CBS21NEWS

CBS 21 News The superintendent of Cheltenham School District in Montgomery County announced that all schools and buildings in t… https://t.co/a2gd0sq6I2 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Elk Grove Elementary Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]Elk Grove Elementary Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus

An elementary-aged child whose family was quarantined last week has tested positive for the coronavirus, Elk Grove Unified School District officials said.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:16Published

Fort Thomas student denied access to program to help with autism [Video]Fort Thomas student denied access to program to help with autism

A Highlands High School senior living with autism was denied access to a fifth-year program to help with his transition into the workforce.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.