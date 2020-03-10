Report coronavirus price gouging in Nevada

Nevada's Attorney General has set up a website to report price gouging amid coronavirus fears.



Tweets about this #ImpeachTrump RT @NYGovCuomo: Reminder: Price gouging is ILLEGAL. New York has zero tolerance for price gouging connected to #Coronavirus and NYDOS is i… 14 minutes ago Shannon C. Keith RT @PAAttorneyGen: So far 36 Pennsylvanians have reached out to my Office to report inflated prices on everything from disinfectant spray t… 49 minutes ago sharon's filter⁷°•:★ RT @gm_wggames: @coffeespoonie Report them. Amazon seems to be taking down sellers gouging on supplies like this. https://t.co/BLJUsNq5HS 2 hours ago