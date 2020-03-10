Global  

Why is it called the Worm Moon?

Why is it called the Worm Moon?

Why is it called the Worm Moon?

The first Super Moon of 2020 happens on March 9.

Here's why this one is called the Worm Moon.
Why is it called the Worm Moon?

THAT'S BECAUSE....IT'S THE TIME OF YEAR.....WHEN WORMS TYPICALLY EMERGEFROM THE GROUND...AND....BIRDS ENJOY A FEAST.A SUPERMOON OCCURS.....WHEN THE MOON IS CLOSER THANUSUAL TO EARTH..... WHILE FULL.WE'LL HAVE -3- OF THEM....THIS YEAR.AFTER A DRY MONDAY, ROUNDS OFRAIN WILL PUSH IN FROM THE



