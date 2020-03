St. Catherine Village considering closing to visitors

THE MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH ISSUED THOSE DIRECTIVESOUT OF CONCERN FOR THE STATE'SOLDER RESIDENTS, AND PEOPLE WITHCHRONIC DISEASESMSDH IS CALLING FOR EXTRAPRECAUTIONS TO PARENT THE SPREADOF COVID-19, AFTERSEVERAL CASES OF THE INFECTIONHAVE BEEN DETECTED IN THEMEMPHIS AREA...THERE IS 1 CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUSPATIENTS INTENNESSEE...AND LOUISIANA, OUR NEIGHBOR TOTHE WEST HAS 1 POSSIBLE CASE.<MIMIMIZE DIRECT PERSONALCONTACT...UM, NOT JUST WITH WITHUH...PEOPLE YOU DON'T KNOW, BUTIT DOSEN'T MATTER WHO IT ISREALLY.IN ORDER TO MINIMIZE THE SPREADTHE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ISCALLING FORALL LONG TERM CARE FACILITIES,PERSONALCARE HOMES, AND GROUP CARE SITESIN 4COUNTIES TO FOLLOW SEVERALGUIDELINES...GRAPHIC: NORTH MISSISSIPPICOUNTIDE SOTO, MARSHALL, TATE & TUNICAINCLUDING, PUTTING AN END TOGROUP SOCIAL ACTIVITIES,RESTRICTING VISITATION, ANDLIMITINGVISITS BY CHILDREN...IN OUR AREA, WE'VE FOUND AFACILITY THAT ISALSO SETTING UP RESTRICTIONS...SOT HERE IN RIDGELAND, ST.CATHERINE'S VILLAGE HAS CLOSEDTHEIRCAMPUS TO VISITORS TO PROTECTTHEIR MOST VULNERABLERESIDENTS...THAT INFORMATION AND MORERELEASED A STATEMENT TONIGHT...ST.

CATHERINE'S VILLAGE SAYSTHEY HAVECOMMUNICATED THOSE NEWGUIDELINES TO THOSE RESIDENTSFAMILIES, AND THE MOVEIS MADE OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OFCAUTION.THEY SAY THEY WILL CONTINUE TOEVALUATETHE SITUATION, AND ACT IN THEBEST INTEREST OFTHEIR RESIDENTS, FAMILIES, ANDTHOSE COMMUNITYGRAPHIC:"ST.

CATHERINE'S VILLAGE HASCLOSED ALLAREAS TO VISITORS EFFECTIVEMONDAY,MARCH 9, 2020.""...THESE MEASURES HAVE BEENTAKEN OUTOF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION ASSENIORADULTS ARE REPORTED TO BE MOREVULNERABLETO THIS FORM OF CORONAVIRUS."ST.

CATHERINE'S VILLAGE SAYSTHERE ARE CURRENTLY NO CASESHERE AT THEIR FACILITY, WHICH ISCONSISTENT WITH WHAT STATEHEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SAYING...14 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN TESTED INMISSISSIPPI, ALL TESTED NEGATIVEFOR CORONAVIRUS... IN RIDGELAND,TROY JOHNSON...16 WAPT NEWS... TEENS LOOKING FOR SUMMEREMPLOY