Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Iowan perspective on Italy lockdown

Iowan perspective on Italy lockdown

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Iowan perspective on Italy lockdownGovernment transparency on coronavirus
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Iowan perspective on Italy lockdown

Officially put the country on lockdown to curb further spread of the coronavirus.

One north iowa woman living in the county is sharing her experience paige schirone (skiárowáknee) lives in the northern city of alessandria.

While there have been travel restrictions put in place á including prohibiting much cross cross country travelá she says the italian government has been very transparent in its response.xxx "i think they've been giving warnings that this might happen and they eased people into the restrictions, first the schools, then telling us just like in america, wash your hands, and they say the face masks won't help you unless you have the virus."

So far á 463 deaths have been attributed to the virus in




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.