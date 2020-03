Oklahoma Insurance Department Asking Home Warranty Company To Discontinue Sales

DEPARTMENT... CRACKING DOWNON A NEW JERSEY HOMEWARRANTY COMPANY... DOINGBUSINESS RIGHT HERE INOKLAHOMA.

A TWO WORKS FORYOU INVESTIGATION REVEALEDCHOICE HOME WARRANTY IS NOTLICENSED TO SELL IN THESTATE..

BUT DOING IT ANYWAY.SINCE OUR INVESTIGATION...WE'VE DIRECTED AT LEAST TENCUSTOMERS TO THE OKLAHOMAINSURANCE DEPARTMENT... TOSEE IF THEY CAN GET THEIRMONEY BACK... AND THREEMORE CONTACTED THE PROBLEMSOLVERS JUST TODAY.

CONSUMERPROBLEM SOLVER CORI DUKE...HAS OUR FOLLOW UP REPORT."how they're allowed tocontinue to be in business,i don't know.""frustration is pretty muchthe biggest word.""I wanted my money back."THESE HOMEOWNERS... ALL HAVEONE THING IN COMMON... THEYBOUGHT POLICIES THROUGHCHOICE HOME WARRANTY."they are not allowed tooffer any products orrenewals in the state ofoklahoma." THE COMPANY... INHOT WATER WITH THE OKLAHOMAINSURANCE DEPARTMENT FOROVER A DECADE... AND HASEVEN PAID 40-THOUSANDDOLLARS IN FINES... ... BUTTHE COMPANY'S PRACTICES..APPARENTLY STILL CONTINUE...AFTER SEVERAL CONSUMERSREACHED OUT TO THE 2 WORKSFOR YOU PROBLEM SOLVERS TOCOMPLAIN."A number of months ago wehad reached out to choicehome warranty to talk tothem about discontinuing anynew sales here in Oklahoma."MIKE RHOADS, WITH THE O-I-DSAYS CHOICE HOME AGREED TOSTOP..

YET THE COMPANY ISSTILL IN VIOLATION OFOPERATING IN OKLAHOMA.

TODATE... OUR INVESTIGATIVETEAM WAS ABLE TO HELP ONECUSTOMER GET THOUSANDS BACKON HER POLICY... AND OTHER'SHAVE FOLLOWED SUIT... WITHTHE O-I-D SENDINGDEMANDLETTERS ON THEIRBEHALF... GIVING CHOICE HOMETWO WEEKS TO REFUND POLICYPREMIUMS."We have numerous, up to tenof these letters that havebeen filed with the companythat are going to be in the14 day period." RHOADS SAYSTHE COMPANY WAS SENT CEASEAND DESIST ORDERS... AND HEBELIEVES THE COMPANY ISCOMPLYING."they know that they arekind of caught in the act."WE REACHED OUT TO CHOICEHOMEOURSELVES TO ASK WHAT THEYWERE DOING TO REMEDY THESITUATION FOR OKLAHOMACONSUMERS....WE'RE STILL WAITING TO HEARBACK.....IF YOU'RE LOOKING TO BUY AHOME WARRANTY... MAKE SUREYOU DO YOUR RESEARCH.

CHECKREVIEWS ONLINE..

AND TALK TOTHE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU.THEN CHECK TO SEE IF THEY'RELICESED TO DO BUSINESS IN OKBECAUSE SOME OF THE PEOPLEWHO BOUGHT THESE POLICIESSAY THEY JUST GOOGLED WHOSELLS HOME WARRANTIES... ORSAY THEY GOT AN AD FROM THEMCOMPANY.

AND IF YOU DO HAVEA CHOICE HOME WARRANTYPOLICY... THE OKLAHOMAINSURANCE DEPARTMENT WANTSTO HEAR FROM YOU.

WE'VE LISTED A WAY FOR YOU TO GET IN TOUCH WITH THE DEPARTMENT ON OUR WEBSITE, KJRH DOT COM.