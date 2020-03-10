Global  

Ohio's 3 coronavirus cases are in Cuyahoga County; Gov. DeWine declares state of emergency

Ohio's 3 coronavirus cases are in Cuyahoga County; Gov. DeWine declares state of emergency

Ohio's 3 coronavirus cases are in Cuyahoga County; Gov. DeWine declares state of emergency

Governor Mike DeWine confirmed the three people in Ohio who tested positive for COVID-19 are in Cuyahoga County.

Coronavirus has infected over 100,000 worldwide and caused the deaths of over 3,400, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Gov. DeWine declares state of emergency after 3 Ohioans test positive for coronavirus

Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency after three Cuyahoga County patients tested positive...
bizjournals - Published


J3dahooper

wavy 🏋🏾‍♂️ How is it 3 cases of coronavirus in Cuyahoga county and Cleveland state is still open but we’re on spring break and… https://t.co/DPTelkiPCI 1 minute ago

TheOhioStar

TheOhioStar Ohio’s first three confirmed cases of coronavirus are all in Cuyahoga... https://t.co/BWnOlVVVLi 3 minutes ago

studiolittle_T

Trisha RT @PittsburghPG: 3 Ohioans test positive for COVID-19 as DeWine announces emergency https://t.co/FwbIBiZ1OB 7 minutes ago

Sherifah_MTA

Sherifah M AL RT @jensteer: Here's what we know about the three Ohio coronavirus cases: -All three are residents of Cuyahoga County who live outside of C… 12 minutes ago

onahunttoday

onahunttoday RT @onahunttoday: @Ohio 3 coronavirus cases confirmed in Cuyahoga County; state of emergency declared in Ohio https://t.co/jAylLS8RZw 17 minutes ago

onahunttoday

onahunttoday @Ohio 3 coronavirus cases confirmed in Cuyahoga County; state of emergency declared in Ohio https://t.co/jAylLS8RZw 17 minutes ago

onahunttoday

onahunttoday @Ohio @CDC *** 3 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Cuyahoga County; State Of Emergency Declared In Ohio! https://t.co/jAylLS8RZw 18 minutes ago

PittsburghPG

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette 3 Ohioans test positive for COVID-19 as DeWine announces emergency https://t.co/FwbIBiZ1OB 19 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Denver launches phase one response to coronavirus after 3 presumptive positive cases [Video]Denver launches phase one response to coronavirus after 3 presumptive positive cases

The City of Denver on Monday launched its Phase One response to the coronavirus outbreak after three "presumptive positive" cases were reported in Denver as of Monday.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:47Published

President Trump provides an update on the government's response to the novel coronavirus as the number of cases grows in the U.S [Video]President Trump provides an update on the government's response to the novel coronavirus as the number of cases grows in the U.S

President Trump, along with Vice President Mike Pence and several health officials, held a news conference Monday, March 9, to update the public on the government's response to the novel coronavirus..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 43:21Published

