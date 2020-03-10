cs state capital corona

Edwards announced the case this afternoon in the state capital on the first day of session.

Tha's right this presumptive case was reported in a jefferson parish resident who was hospitalized in orleans paris_ governor john bel edwards joined health officials for a press conference on how they would address this virus and explained what a presumptive case was.

So what it mean is a person is presumed to have an illness but will still need further testing to positively confirm the virus.louisiana health officials will now send the test for the jefferson parish resident to the u.s. centers for disease control and prevention for final confirmation of covid-19.

Edwards said the state is treating the case as a positive case.

And believes there will be more to come.

Edwards and the health officials stressed that the elderly and those with health issues are the most vulnerable and should take extra precautions.

The state also will be receiving more test kits as well.

The cdc still believes the risk to the general public is low, but govenor edwards says the state is working quickly to assess the risk to those around this patient.

In baton rouge 'm cassie schirm news 15 edwards told lawmakers that the state had completed 15 coronavirus tests, 14 of which turned up negative and the jefferson parish case that was positive.