Police searching for pair allegedly targeting elderly in roofing scams Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:37s - Published on March 10, 2020 Police searching for pair allegedly targeting elderly in roofing scams Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of Certo and Delmaro. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this