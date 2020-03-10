Global  

Ohio's 3 coronavirus cases are in Cuyahoga County; Gov. DeWine declares state of emergency

Governor Mike DeWine confirmed the three people in Ohio who tested positive for COVID-19 are in Cuyahoga County.

Coronavirus has infected over 100,000 worldwide and caused the deaths of over 3,400, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Gov. DeWine declares state of emergency after 3 Ohioans test positive for coronavirus

Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency after three Cuyahoga County patients tested positive...
bizjournals - Published


B__Sustainable

ANTZ RT @BobLaycock: The Coronavirus has made it here to Cuyahoga County in Northeast Ohio with three confirmed cases announced today. This grap… 24 minutes ago

Cheetahboii

Cheetah RT @10TV: Coronavirus cases confirmed in Ohio. Here's what we know: https://t.co/hzIFvRMVoc #10TV • 3 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus confir… 44 minutes ago

EmpressNorton

(((Lynn Gazis-Sax))) RT @ProfessorAMuse: #Ohio was 1 of 6 states WITHOUT test kits on Friday. Where are the tests @GovMikeDeWine ?!?!? - Ohio's 3 coronavirus… 50 minutes ago

jEnNyGiRL2005

jEnNyGiRL RT @13abc: Governor Mike DeWine announced a state of emergency shortly thereafter, adding that all three individuals that tested positive w… 56 minutes ago

tucsonrosie2001

Citizen EARTH RT @WarmGingerTea: @Blacklace40 @tucsonrosie2001 3 Confirmed cases in Cuyahoga County: 2 frim Nile River Cruise, 1 attended AIPAC conferenc… 58 minutes ago

WarmGingerTea

Annabeth #WashYourHands Amerine @Blacklace40 @tucsonrosie2001 3 Confirmed cases in Cuyahoga County: 2 frim Nile River Cruise, 1 attended AIPAC conf… https://t.co/XuCuwhHhUI 1 hour ago

cleveland_clam

Clams 4 Bernard⏰ RT @wkyc: Cuyahoga County Health Director Terry Allen says none of the people with confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio are currently hospit… 1 hour ago

J3dahooper

wavy 🏋🏾‍♂️ How is it 3 cases of coronavirus in Cuyahoga county and Cleveland state is still open but we’re on spring break and… https://t.co/DPTelkiPCI 2 hours ago


Denver launches phase one response to coronavirus after 3 presumptive positive cases [Video]Denver launches phase one response to coronavirus after 3 presumptive positive cases

The City of Denver on Monday launched its Phase One response to the coronavirus outbreak after three "presumptive positive" cases were reported in Denver as of Monday.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:47Published

President Trump provides an update on the government's response to the novel coronavirus as the number of cases grows in the U.S [Video]President Trump provides an update on the government's response to the novel coronavirus as the number of cases grows in the U.S

President Trump, along with Vice President Mike Pence and several health officials, held a news conference Monday, March 9, to update the public on the government's response to the novel coronavirus..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 43:21Published

