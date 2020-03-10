Global  

Long Beach Officials Report 3 Presumptive Cases Of Coronavirus

Long Beach Officials Report 3 Presumptive Cases Of Coronavirus

Long Beach Officials Report 3 Presumptive Cases Of Coronavirus

One patient was hospitalized at Long Beach Medical Center and is currently in stable condition while the other two were isolated at home, according to the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services.
