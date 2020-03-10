Eminem's 'Godzilla' Video Pays Tribute To Juice Wrld

As promised, Eminem has delivered a proper visual for the Music To Be Murdered By track “Godzilla” featuring the late Juice Wrld.

Directed by Cole Bennett, the visual begins with Shady drinking some “Godzilla Whiskey” as he raps about how alcohol can turn him into a monster.

