Eminem's 'Godzilla' Video Pays Tribute To Juice Wrld

As promised, Eminem has delivered a proper visual for the Music To Be Murdered By track “Godzilla” featuring the late Juice Wrld.

Directed by Cole Bennett, the visual begins with Shady drinking some “Godzilla Whiskey” as he raps about how alcohol can turn him into a monster.

Produced: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com
Eminem Hallucinates Off of 'Godzilla' Whiskey in New Music Video - Watch!

Eminem has released the music video for his new track “Godzilla.” Directed by Cole Bennett, the...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •HipHopDXAceShowbiz



Yao_Jin2108

Yao-瑶 RT @billboard: .@Eminem recruits @drdre and @MikeTyson, and pays tribute to #JuiceWRLD in the visual for #Godzilla https://t.co/upWhhmCIz4 27 minutes ago

POWER983

POWER 98.3 #JuicewithJulezz Eminem’s “Godzilla” video pays tribute to Juice WRLD 🙌 https://t.co/VvJZw0FDKG 51 minutes ago

ThinkYouKnowMus

ThinkYouKnowMusic Music News Eminem @Eminem Enlists Dr. Dre & Mike Tyson @MikeTyson, Pays Tribute to Juice WRLD… https://t.co/FTB7aKaHYO 53 minutes ago

iansomerhldwr

griezmann RT @Shadyinfo: Eminem pays tribute to Juice WRLD in #Godzilla video 🙏 #RIPJUICEWRLD https://t.co/tyJX8Do8BM 2 hours ago

GoldGloveSS2

Mike Trainor RT @RapUp: Eminem pays tribute to Juice WRLD in the video for "Godzilla" 🙏 "You will be remembered forever. You will be loved forever.… 3 hours ago

IndiaNews777

IndiaNews Eminem’s Godzilla video pays tribute to Juice WRLD after rapper’s death https://t.co/3wpW45Z2bD :Auto pickup by wikyou 3 hours ago

dormans2006

Calvin Tarpley Eminem's new video Godzilla features cameos from Mike Tyson and Dr. Dre as Detroit rapper pays tribut... #Topbuzz https://t.co/xLDNSfPJ4e 3 hours ago


Eminem Drops Lyric Video For 'Godzilla' Featuring The Late Juice Wrld [Video]Eminem Drops Lyric Video For 'Godzilla' Featuring The Late Juice Wrld

Eminem announced a new lyric video for “Godzilla” featuring the late Juice Wrld via Twitter on Wednesday morning (March 4). Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:06Published

Roddy Ricch's 'The Box' Dominates Billboard Hot 100 for Third Week | Billboard News [Video]Roddy Ricch's 'The Box' Dominates Billboard Hot 100 for Third Week | Billboard News

Roddy Ricch's 'The Box' Dominates Billboard Hot 100 for Third Week | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:08Published

