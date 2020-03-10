Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cory Booker endorses former Vice President Joe Biden

Cory Booker endorses former Vice President Joe Biden

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Cory Booker endorses former Vice President Joe Biden

Cory Booker endorses former Vice President Joe Biden

New Jersey Sen.

Cory Booker on Monday gave his endorsement to Joe Biden for president.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Cory Booker endorses Joe Biden for president

New Jersey senator and former presidential candidate Cory Booker has endorsed former vice president...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphMediaiteFOXNews.comSeattle TimesIndiaTimesWorldNewsReutersEurasia Review


Biden leads Sanders in new Michigan poll

A new poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden widening his lead in Michigan ahead of Tuesday's...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

pamreeb

Pam in Montana RT @news_ntd: Sen. @CoryBooker (D-N.J.) said he is endorsing 2020 Democratic presidential candidate @JoeBiden, becoming the second former #… 5 minutes ago

Johnnyscuba17

scuba RT @cnnbrk: Sen. Cory Booker endorses his former 2020 rival Joe Biden for president, saying, "He'll restore honor to the Oval Office" https… 1 hour ago

juliosees

Julius Cabrera cnnbrk: Sen. Cory Booker endorses his former 2020 rival Joe Biden for president, saying, "He'll restore honor to th… https://t.co/jU83HlmC7W 1 hour ago

Elainevaughat

Elaine Vaughan RT @CNN: Sen. Cory Booker endorses his former 2020 rival Joe Biden for president, saying, "He'll restore honor to the Oval Office." https:/… 1 hour ago

LambertRoyal

QueenRoyalLambert RT @NBCPolitics: Sen. Booker has endorsed Joe Biden for president; says the former vice president will "restore honor to the Oval Office."… 1 hour ago

nosycyndie

livebluer2🌊 RT @kstreet111: Cory Booker endorses Biden: Former vice president will 'restore honor to the Oval Office' https://t.co/nf412iIK9F 2 hours ago

kstreet111

K. Street #SOSAmerica🌊🌊🌊 Cory Booker endorses Biden: Former vice president will 'restore honor to the Oval Office' https://t.co/nf412iIK9F via @nbcnews 2 hours ago

kstreet111

K. Street #SOSAmerica🌊🌊🌊 Cory Booker endorses Biden: Former vice president will 'restore honor to the Oval Office' https://t.co/nf412iIK9F 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders offers to support Biden if nominated [Video]Sanders offers to support Biden if nominated

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders told supporters in Missouri on Monday that he and former Vice President Joe Biden will support whoever wins the Democratic nomination &quot;because we want to beat..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:07Published

Cory Booker Endorses Former Vice President Joe Biden [Video]Cory Booker Endorses Former Vice President Joe Biden

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker on Monday gave his endorsement to Joe Biden for president. According to CNN, Booker is the latest high-profile supporter to back the former vice president. Booker took to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.