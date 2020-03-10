Global  

Elon Musk: College 'Fun' But 'Not For Learning'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
AP Elon Musk said college is "not for learning" and that you can basically learn anything you want to for free.

During a Q&A at the Satellite 2020 conference on Monday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said he wants to make sure Tesla recruitment doesn't require a college degree, and that "ideally, you dropped out and did something." He pointed to Microsoft's Bill Gates, Apple's Steve Jobs, and Oracle's Larry Ellison as examples of people who dropped out of college and ended up being highly successful.
