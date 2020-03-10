Global  

St. Patrick's Day parade canceled in Boston

St. Patrick's Day parade canceled in BostonSt. Patrick's Day Parade in Boston has been canceled.
THE IMPACT VIRUS IS HAVING NTOURISM.MATT: THE PARADE IS THE LATESTIT LARGE EVENT TO BE CANCELED ORPOSTPONED, CITY LEADERS NOTWILLING TO RISK SPREADING THEVIRUS IN CLOSE QUARTERS.ONE MILLION PEOPLE PACKED INTOSOUTHIE LAST YEAR FOR THEPARADE.THE MAYOR SAYS "THE TOP PRIORITYIS PREVENTING NEW CASES."OFFICIALS CALLED THE DECISIONUNPRECEDENTED BUT PRUDENT.



Boston cancels St Patrick's Day parade over virus concerns; New York's to go on

The mayor of Boston announced Monday the city would cancel its annual St Patrick's Day parade over...
Japan Today - Published


MurphDugan

Jennifer Dugan Murphy RT @DMR09: Shit just got real. South Boston just canceled their St Patrick’s Day Parade. ☘️ 🍺 South Freakin Boston. Southie. #coronavi… 3 minutes ago

megindy1

MEG & Associates RT @MichaelHenrich: Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled amid COVID-19 concerns —-- ⁦@boston25⁩ https://t.co/9Affk783Mp 4 minutes ago

cejoseph630

Carly (Fleming) Joseph RT @davidwade: NEW: South Boston’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade on 3/15 has been cancelled. #Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says it’s out of “an… 5 minutes ago

MichaelHenrich

Michael Henrich Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled amid COVID-19 concerns —-- ⁦@boston25⁩ https://t.co/9Affk783Mp 6 minutes ago

chrisWBZ

Chris McKinnon 6am on #wbzthismorning: - Mild with sun and clouds - St. Patrick's Day parade canceled - Arlington student tests po… https://t.co/7KLTCKpCdf 19 minutes ago

CommonTalkPod

Talk of the Commonwealth for reference - Amherst cancels all in-person classes, goes online: https://t.co/wRsoEXNx5F Boston cancels their… https://t.co/YAJC9QHn77 29 minutes ago

LaurenWGME

Lauren Healy Boston’s Mayor announces the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. @WGME https://t.co/A6OJGNRZm8 29 minutes ago

joe_doherty

Joe Doherty RT @chrisWBZ: The St. Patrick's Day Parade in Southie has been canceled over #coronavirus concerns. @Lisa_Gresci is live this morning with… 36 minutes ago


South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade Cancelled [Video]South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade Cancelled

Boston has cancelled the annual St. Patrick's Day parade and breakfast due to coronavirus fears. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:08Published

South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade Still On Despite Coronavirus [Video]South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade Still On Despite Coronavirus

The St Patrick's Day Parade is a tradition in South Boston that attracts more than a million spectators. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:21Published

