Holi 2020

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:36s
Holi 2020Holi 2020
0
Paritosh Tripathi: This Holi, it's celebrations with the family

Actor Paritosh Tripathi has shared his plans for this year's Holi and how he wishes to celebrate it....
Mid-Day - Published

Holi 2020: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty extend greetings

B-town celebs on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious...
Mid-Day - Published


RavitejaAdapa1

Ravi teja @imVkohli Same to you happy holi to your family also virat bro 2 seconds ago

dkmishratech

D.K. Mishra This Holi, I am going to paint my life with #Red! @TheOfficialSBI #MeraRangMeriHoli 2 seconds ago

KeshlaSiya

Siya Keshla RT @shehnazshines: Happy Holi 😍❤️ #HoliWithSidNaaz #Holi https://t.co/rG1MY8CAhL 2 seconds ago

KunaalPasswan

Kunaal Passwan RT @Haniacreation: @sidharth_shukla Happy Holi cute 😍♥️ handsome, dashing, #SidharthShukla 😘😘😘 https://t.co/LBA5xFuUPa 2 seconds ago

vasigarahari

VASIGARAHARI.(HARI) RT @iamsrk: And to everybody here’s looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy & madness of these c… 2 seconds ago

KlarityC

Klarity Skin Clinic Team Klarity wishes you a Happy Holi! #happyholi2020 #klarityskinclinic #gk2 #newdelhi #festivalofcolours https://t.co/dRtu9AKsa8 2 seconds ago

husseinn077

hussein🥤 @shefalijariwala Happy holi, Good holi you can play with ur table only 😂😂😂 2 seconds ago


Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate their first Holi together in Mumbai [Video]Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate their first Holi together in Mumbai

The celebrity couple attended a star-studded Holi bash hosted by Isha Ambani

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:35Published

Holi 2020- पूरे देश में रंगों के त्योहार होली की धूम शुर [Video]Holi 2020- पूरे देश में रंगों के त्योहार होली की धूम शुर

Holi 2020- पूरे देश में रंगों के त्योहार होली की धूम शुरू

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:16Published

