NECESSARY STABLE CONDITION.POLICE ARE NOW CHECKINGSURVEILLANCE VIDEO IT GATHERMORE EVIDENCE.PHILADELPHIA POLICE AREALSO LOOKING FOR THE DRIVER OFTHIS CAR THAT OVERTURNEDOVERNIGHT AT FOURTH AND SHUNKIN SOUTH PHILLY.SEVERAL OTHER CARS IN THEBLOCK WERE DAMAGED.THE DRIVER GOT OUT.AND RAN AWAY.



Tweets about this CBS Philly Police Searching For Driver After Car Found Overturned In South Philadelphia https://t.co/8RBLoL9fI4 40 minutes ago WPXI Police searching for suspected driver after 2 people hit by car in Hill District https://t.co/SS7C17gsQE 7 hours ago CBS Austin Austin Police are searching for the person responsible for driving a car into the backyard of a home early Saturday… https://t.co/pKdUM3pr3b 3 days ago WWMT-TV RT @TrishaWWMT: Kalamazoo Public Safety say they are searching for a suspect who robbed a food delivery driver Friday morning. #WestMichiga… 4 days ago Y2 So my cab to Ibadan was stopped by the police. After searching the vehicle and all passengers they asked the driver… https://t.co/e7BchAxXpK 4 days ago Katie Wilson https://t.co/OATyAwclRq A woman was taken to the hospital after getting injured in a hit and run in Charleston. Po… https://t.co/ouRt2FA4y6 4 days ago TheUrbanNewz Hobart police searching for driver after memorial damaged https://t.co/tDji51T5Fh https://t.co/wEG80OeZcd 4 days ago Trisha McCauley Kalamazoo Public Safety say they are searching for a suspect who robbed a food delivery driver Friday morning.… https://t.co/Cu9d7SePoV 4 days ago