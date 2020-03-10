Amanda Bynes reportedly ordered into psychiatric facility now < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published Amanda Bynes reportedly ordered into psychiatric facility Amanda Bynes has reportedly been ordered to enter a psychiatric facility a day after it was revealed her three-week engagement had ended.

