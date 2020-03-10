Global  

Hand sanitiser stations spotted at Cheltenham Festival to prevent coronavirus spread

Several hand sanitiser stations have been placed around Cheltenham Racecourse in a bid to stop the coronavirus outbreak developing.

Thousands of people from all over the world will visit Prestbury Park for the next four days, the festival starts today (March 10).

Government adverts and radio messages will be playing out during the Festival to remind people to wash their hands.
