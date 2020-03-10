Biden's Michigan campaign joined by Booker and Harris 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:15s - Published Biden's Michigan campaign joined by Booker and Harris Seeking a decisive win in the Michigan primary, Joe Biden was joined onstage in Detroit on Monday (March 9) by two former Democratic presidential rivals, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, in the latest sign the party establishment is lining up behind him. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Biden's Michigan campaign joined by Booker and Harris Seeking a decisive win in the Michigan primary, Joe Biden was joined onstage in Detroit on Monday (March 9) by two former Democratic presidential rivals, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, in the latest.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14Published 3 hours ago Cory Booker Endorses Former Vice President Joe Biden New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker on Monday gave his endorsement to Joe Biden for president. According to CNN, Booker is the latest high-profile supporter to back the former vice president. Booker took to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33Published 15 hours ago