Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jenny Harries > UK to see many more coronavirus cases, says health official

UK to see many more coronavirus cases, says health official

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
UK to see many more coronavirus cases, says health official

UK to see many more coronavirus cases, says health official

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries says the UK will see "many more" cases of coronavirus.

She explains the government is planning for the worst case scenario - which could see up to 80% of the population infected - while hoping for the best, a figure of 20%.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases rises to seven

The official number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove has risen to seven this...
Brighton and Hove News - Published

Thailand reports 1 new case of coronavirus, total now 43: health official

Thailand has reported one new coronavirus case, bringing the total number of such cases in the...
Bangkok Post - Published Also reported by •ReutersMid-Day



You Might Like


Tweets about this

WakeUpMontana

Wake Up Montana GREAT FALLS - With more cases of the Coronavirus nationwide cities in Montana are taking as many precautions as pos… https://t.co/EZ5oA629fN 42 seconds ago

Love_HOVE

#HOVE 🔆 ACTUALLY RT @BrightonHoveCC: Like many places around the country, Brighton & Hove has seen a small number of Covid-19 coronavirus cases announced in… 8 minutes ago

SamsonRozansky

PikachuThunderB @WCPSS is there any chance that schools might close over the coronavirus concerns in wake county? There are already… https://t.co/hdBFLoyAc0 18 minutes ago

KateMario3

Kate Mario🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Sish201 Not concealing the number of cases Take more coronavirus tests from people Not underestimate a world crisis and many other things 19 minutes ago

nirmitdave

nirmit dave RT @Equateall: 56 #CoronaVirus cases in India. 9 more added to 47 reported this morning. #SARSCoV2 steadily climbing up producing more #COV… 23 minutes ago

SauronsShadow

Nick v40.2020.coughsnifflecough RT @DrewWilderTV: Two more coronavirus cases confirmed in Virginia; Fairfax and Spotsylvania. 5 total now in VA. The Latest: 16 Coronavir… 32 minutes ago

Equateall

EquateAll 🇮🇳 56 #CoronaVirus cases in India. 9 more added to 47 reported this morning. #SARSCoV2 steadily climbing up producing… https://t.co/l9FV2opv6O 34 minutes ago

sakechan4ya

Kagero Tanaka チャレル @flowermiko Was she laughing because she thinks it’s absurd the way people are freaking out about the Coronavirus?… https://t.co/573R73Tnxd 35 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

3 coronavirus cases in Broward County linked to company that operates at Port Everglades: DOH [Video]3 coronavirus cases in Broward County linked to company that operates at Port Everglades: DOH

The Florida Department of Health announced the fourth positive case of COVID-19 in Broward County in an early morning press release Tuesday. It said three of the cases are linked to a company that..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:48Published

RAW: Santa Clara County Health Officials Announce Ban On Gatherings Of More Than 1,000 People [Video]RAW: Santa Clara County Health Officials Announce Ban On Gatherings Of More Than 1,000 People

Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody talks about first coronavirus fatality, announces ban on larger public gatherings (3-9-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 11:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.