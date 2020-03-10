Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Reporter Update: Local University Coronavirus Contingency Plans

Reporter Update: Local University Coronavirus Contingency Plans

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Reporter Update: Local University Coronavirus Contingency Plans

Reporter Update: Local University Coronavirus Contingency Plans

KDKA's Nicole Ford is in Oakland with the latest plans the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University have in the event COVID-19 shows up in the Pittsburgh area.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KDKA

KDKA 🐝BEE-CAREFUL🐝 Virginia Wildlife Management and Control removed what they said was an 8-foot-long beehive from an ap… https://t.co/NPbLE1YV9A 27 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local Universities Have Contingency Plans For Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Local Universities Have Contingency Plans For Coronavirus Outbreak

The University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University have plans in place should the schools need to transition to remote learning.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:10Published

Major league sports coming up with contingency plans to protect against the coronavirus [Video]Major league sports coming up with contingency plans to protect against the coronavirus

Major league sports coming up with contingency plans to protect against the coronavirus

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.