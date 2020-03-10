Williamson County Schools close Tuesday after parent tests positive for COVID-19

Global  

Williamson County Schools have announced that the district will close Tuesday after a parent tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the new coronavirus.

It's unclear if this is a new case or one of the known cases.
DISTANCE LEARNING PLAN CANCONTINUE THROUGH THE SPRINGSEMESTER AND MO HIDER IS WAITINGMORE AND WE HAVE NEW INFORMATIONABOUT ANOTHER CASE IN WILLIAMSONCOUNTY THIS MORNING ANDWILLIAMSON COUNTY WAS SCHEDULEDTO BE OPEN TODAY AND THEY ARECLOSED BECAUSE OF THE SPECIFICCASE.A PARENT IS THE ONE WHO HAS THECASE AND VISITED A SCHOOL PRIORTO DIAGNOSIS AND REACHED OUT TOTHE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SAYTHEY WILL BEGIN THATINVESTIGATION TODAY INCLUDINGFIGURING OUT WHO THIS PARENT ISAND WHO MAY HAVE BEEN IN CONTACTWITH THIS AS WELL.MAKE SURE YOUR WASH YOUR HANDS




