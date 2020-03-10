Mug Club: 'Thoroughly Modern Millie'

--- f t members of our morning mug clubtragedy... not even a tornado could stop this team in tennessee.

Newest members of our morning mug club... brought to you by holland farms bakery and deli.

Coming up on friday and saturday, march 13th and 14th, the little falls high school drama club pium.

Tickets are $10 each.

You on friy them online at, march: th an get that link up on our website, wktv.com.

Lub eds directly go to benefit the little falls high mancel drama club.

And if you would like littlcome a member of our morning mug ckets..

Just call or email us them that information listed right there on on creen.... ktv.com.

S continue to increase beneorning with a