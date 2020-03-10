Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'I saw body parts being taken in white bags'

'I saw body parts being taken in white bags'

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 02:59s - Published < > Embed
'I saw body parts being taken in white bags'

'I saw body parts being taken in white bags'

The BBC's Emmanuel Igunza reflects a year on from the deadly Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max crash.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ethiopian Airlines crash: 'I saw body parts being taken in white bags'

The BBC's Emmanuel Igunza reflects a year on from the deadly Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max crash.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Ethiopian Airlines crash: ‘I saw body parts being taken in white bags’ https://t.co/r3WG3bjjWx https://t.co/CEAoJsQQNm 43 minutes ago

gabrielmahia

Gabriel Mahia Ethiopian Airlines crash: 'I saw body parts being taken in white bags' https://t.co/fuiitDeekm 6 hours ago

AfricaTimesofN1

Africa Times of News Ethiopian Airlines crash: ‘I saw body parts being taken in white bags’ https://t.co/V4KTpJGu5x 7 hours ago

AfrinewzMag

Afrinewz Magazine Ethiopian Airlines crash: 'I saw body parts being taken in white bags' https://t.co/TcyxIXIUjN https://t.co/orjuJizNyt 8 hours ago

anamafalda1992

Marijke van der Lee Ethiopian Airlines crash: 'I saw body parts being taken in white bags' https://t.co/rXsNt7u0gO #newspapers #feedly 8 hours ago

newstwiteafrica

News Africa Ethiopian Airlines crash: 'I saw body parts being taken in w.. bbcafrique - News - Noticia - Bitcoin - CryptoCurre… https://t.co/ZrkzmxOkzO 8 hours ago

african_world

Proudly African Ethiopian Airlines crash: 'I saw body parts being taken in white bags' https://t.co/ECGG2wYiR6 8 hours ago

stanleykwenda

stanley kwenda Ethiopian Airlines crash: 'I saw body parts being taken in white bags' My colleague ⁦@EmmanuelIgunza⁩ reflects on… https://t.co/wxFz3hhVqR 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.