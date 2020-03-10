HCS Coronavirus Plan

Tax cut.

This morning, the alabama department of public health says it performed at least 10 tests for coronavirus over the weekend.

Thankfully, all those tests came back negative and alabama still has no cases.

But with 12 states already declaring a state of emergency, local school systems are putting plans in place to keep students safe.

The huntsville city school district sent a letter home to parents detailing their contingency plan for school trips, activities, and possible closures.

Right now huntsville city schools has no plans to close since there are no reported cases in the state.

But if that changes -- they plan to continue curriculum at home using district issued laptops and programs already in place.

They have went ahead and canceled all international trips this month and have canceled a few domestic school trips.

They we will continue to evaluate each trip as new information is received.

For now, the district is monitoring developments within the state and will only put their plan into action if necessary.

