Sunrise Mine to close permanently

Company blames negative cash flow over the past 18 months
This morning... we're following breaking news out of sullivan county.

That's where we learned the "sunrise coal company" will close for good.

That's for its mining operation in carlisle.

This comes in an announcement from its operator... "hallador energy."

On january 20th... "hallador" said it was temporarily idling production in carlisle.

It affected 90 jobs.

News 10 hopes to bring you more on this breaking news later today.




