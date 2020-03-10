Home destroyed by fire

90 jobs.

Also new this morning - an overnight fire is being called suspicious.

It happened at 30-32 west 4th avenue in blanford, indiana.

That's in vermillion county.

News 10 talked with the assistant chief and captain of the black diamond volunteer fire dept.

They told us the home was abandoned with no utilities.

They say it was 50 percent engulged by time they got there.

And they tell us strong winds made battling the blaze even harder.

Fire officials reports several recent fires in the area at abandoned homes.

If you have any information about this fire, call the black diamdond fire department, vermillion county sheriff's