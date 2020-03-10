TCSO Arrests more Suspects in Dec. Beating Death 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 00:23s - Published TCSO Arrests more Suspects in Dec. Beating Death 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TCSO Arrests more Suspects in Dec. Beating Death TULSA MAN FROM BACK INDECEMBER HAVE FINALLY BEENARRESTED.TULSA COUNTY DEPUTIESRECENTLY CAPTURED KYLERHELTON - WHILE ANOTHERSUSPECT AARON WELCH - WASARRESTED AT A HOTEL INARKANSAS. INVESTIGATORS SAYTHE TWO MEN ALONG WITH SIXOTHERS BEAT JARED LANGWORTHYTO DEATH IN ACT OF GANGVIOLENCE. DEPUTIES TELL US-LANGWORTHY AND THE SUSPECTSWERE ALL MEMBERS OF THEUNIVERSAL ARYAN BROTHERHOOD.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources HOMICIDE REWARD harged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor possession. clay county deputies allege 29 grams of meth was found during the stop. one ounce of marijuana, and.. Credit: WCBIPublished 4 days ago TCSO Looking For Burglary Suspects TCSO Looking For Burglary Suspects Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 00:22Published 2 weeks ago