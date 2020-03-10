UN refugee agency in Cape Town says protesters' demands not shared by refugee community

During a meeting between the portfolio committee for home affairs and stakeholders in the current refugee situation in Cape Town, office head for the UNHCR in Cape Town said that the demands of the protesting group are not shared by the broader refugee community.

The meeting, which was held on Tuesday (March 10) was also addressed by Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Moatsaledi, who confirmed that the refugees are refusing the offer from the authorities to be reintegrated.