Explosive fire rages through industrial estate in Reading, southern England

An intense fire has broken out at an industrial estate in Stadium Way, Tilehurst shortly after 07:30 a.m.

On Tuesday (March 10).

More than 50 firefighters are on the scene.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service have warned people nearby to stay indoors.

Reading Council took to Twitter advising people: "If you are in the west Reading area and can see smoke from the large fire at the industrial unit, please: go inside as soon as possible, shut all your windows and stay inside, listen to local radio for updates if you are in a car turn off your fan."
