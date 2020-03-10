Zara Tindall arrives at Cheltenham Festival on day one of the horse racing event

Zara Tindall has been spotted arriving at the Cheltenham Festival on day one (March 10).

The 2012 Olympic silver medalist is seen posing in front of cameras with a friend at the famous horse racing festival.

It is expected that there will a reduced turnout at this year's festival due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The event organisers have set up hand sanitiser stations around the course.