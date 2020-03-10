Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Louisiana Woman Arrested After Bail Money Smells Like Weed

Louisiana Woman Arrested After Bail Money Smells Like Weed

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Louisiana Woman Arrested After Bail Money Smells Like Weed

Louisiana Woman Arrested After Bail Money Smells Like Weed

Police in Louisiana were able to sniff out a crime right under their noses.

Veuer’s Sean Dowling has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JustErinR

E Louisiana woman arrested after paying bail with marijuana-scented bills https://t.co/gFYkAyg7yH 3 minutes ago

ZenpypeGadget

zenpype A Louisiana Woman was Arrested After Using Marijuana-scented Cash for Bail https://t.co/54pcpdZ4LJ via @@zenpypegadget 16 minutes ago

imdahun9ry

Richie Rich Terrebonne Parish - Louisiana, Woman arrested AGAIN due to her bail being posted with Marijuana scented bills. Afte… https://t.co/DNR6hxVXDq 19 minutes ago

MMPconnection

Medical Marijuana Program Connection #cannabiscommunity #cannabis #marijuana -https://t.co/b3TAy3wF1q ASHLAND, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman was arrested… https://t.co/F71i7CTglw 54 minutes ago

eldrichenriquez

3, 2, 1 RT @inquirerdotnet: A Louisiana woman was arrested on drug charges after police determined the $5,000 (around P250,000) cash she used to po… 2 hours ago

inquirerdotnet

Inquirer A Louisiana woman was arrested on drug charges after police determined the $5,000 (around P250,000) cash she used t… https://t.co/BAeSfGwRPH 3 hours ago

Insureteck

Insureteck Police jail woman who paid bail with marijuana-scented cash A Louisiana woman was arrested on drug charges after po… https://t.co/yL6qrCSZNs 6 hours ago

WKRN

WKRN A Louisiana woman was arrested on drug charges after police determined the $5,000 cash she used to post an inmate’s… https://t.co/p5e9LhkXrR 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.