Louisiana Woman Arrested After Bail Money Smells Like Weed now < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:55s - Published Louisiana Woman Arrested After Bail Money Smells Like Weed Police in Louisiana were able to sniff out a crime right under their noses. Veuer’s Sean Dowling has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this E Louisiana woman arrested after paying bail with marijuana-scented bills https://t.co/gFYkAyg7yH 3 minutes ago zenpype A Louisiana Woman was Arrested After Using Marijuana-scented Cash for Bail https://t.co/54pcpdZ4LJ via @@zenpypegadget 16 minutes ago Richie Rich Terrebonne Parish - Louisiana, Woman arrested AGAIN due to her bail being posted with Marijuana scented bills. Afte… https://t.co/DNR6hxVXDq 19 minutes ago Medical Marijuana Program Connection #cannabiscommunity #cannabis #marijuana -https://t.co/b3TAy3wF1q ASHLAND, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman was arrested… https://t.co/F71i7CTglw 54 minutes ago 3, 2, 1 RT @inquirerdotnet: A Louisiana woman was arrested on drug charges after police determined the $5,000 (around P250,000) cash she used to po… 2 hours ago Inquirer A Louisiana woman was arrested on drug charges after police determined the $5,000 (around P250,000) cash she used t… https://t.co/BAeSfGwRPH 3 hours ago Insureteck Police jail woman who paid bail with marijuana-scented cash A Louisiana woman was arrested on drug charges after po… https://t.co/yL6qrCSZNs 6 hours ago WKRN A Louisiana woman was arrested on drug charges after police determined the $5,000 cash she used to post an inmate’s… https://t.co/p5e9LhkXrR 6 hours ago