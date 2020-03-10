Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UH doctor speaks on GMC about coronavirus

UH doctor speaks on GMC about coronavirus

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 03:05s - Published < > Embed
UH doctor speaks on GMC about coronavirusUH doctor speaks on GMC about coronavirus
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HomaBashWEWS

Homa Bash RT @KatieUssin: ICYMI: Dr. Armitage from @UHhospitals provides perspective about what he calls a “very rapidly evolving situation.” Click f… 11 minutes ago

KatieUssin

Katie Ussin ICYMI: Dr. Armitage from @UHhospitals provides perspective about what he calls a “very rapidly evolving situation.”… https://t.co/ynYmx7kH2Q 13 minutes ago

RicoStaples

Rico Staples @realDonaldTrump To Donald Trump followers do not follow Donald Trump do not listen to Donald Trump when he speaks… https://t.co/Af9bFxCbd1 11 hours ago

BluesGoMarchIn

🎶When the Blues go marching in...🎶 @mle_goldman You can read the article here that talks about the timeline. Doctor told the daughter he didn’t think… https://t.co/AZ3mIZnKZe 12 hours ago

trevor_brady

Trevor Brady I don't need a tax cut. I need a guarantee I won't get fired if I stay home for two weeks if I, or my daughter, or… https://t.co/l7cW1hz9vX 14 hours ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 'Dirty team' doctor in Hong Kong describes life caring for coronavirus patients: A doctor in Hong Kong tasked with… https://t.co/tYGbqwV2IO 14 hours ago

Maui_Speaks

Maui Speaks RT @AnnCoulter: Doctor on CNN talking about coronavirus "pandemic" just said he has a pregnant wife & infant child, so he's taking precaut… 18 hours ago

craigsa620

Wounded Bear @SaveZPlanet @DuedoOliver @blindboypdx @cherold @TheBern420 @RBReich Oh please Trump is the fake news. He lies almo… https://t.co/ulWq2Q3E1Y 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

UH doctor speaks on what you should know about the coronavirus [Video]UH doctor speaks on what you should know about the coronavirus

Dr. Keith Armitage, medical director of the UH Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine & Global Health, speaks on coronavirus.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 03:24Published

CHOP Doctor At King Of Prussia Site Diagnosed With Coronavirus [Video]CHOP Doctor At King Of Prussia Site Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Matt Petrillo reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.