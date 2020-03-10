UH doctor speaks on GMC about coronavirus

Homa Bash RT @KatieUssin: ICYMI: Dr. Armitage from @UHhospitals provides perspective about what he calls a “very rapidly evolving situation.” Click f… 11 minutes ago

Katie Ussin ICYMI: Dr. Armitage from @UHhospitals provides perspective about what he calls a “very rapidly evolving situation.”… https://t.co/ynYmx7kH2Q 13 minutes ago

Rico Staples @realDonaldTrump To Donald Trump followers do not follow Donald Trump do not listen to Donald Trump when he speaks… https://t.co/Af9bFxCbd1 11 hours ago

🎶When the Blues go marching in...🎶 @mle_goldman You can read the article here that talks about the timeline. Doctor told the daughter he didn’t think… https://t.co/AZ3mIZnKZe 12 hours ago

Trevor Brady I don't need a tax cut. I need a guarantee I won't get fired if I stay home for two weeks if I, or my daughter, or… https://t.co/l7cW1hz9vX 14 hours ago

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 'Dirty team' doctor in Hong Kong describes life caring for coronavirus patients: A doctor in Hong Kong tasked with… https://t.co/tYGbqwV2IO 14 hours ago