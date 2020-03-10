|
Worm Supermoon to Illuminate the Sky This Week
On March 9, the Full Worm Moon, the first supermoon of 2020, will be visible in the night sky.
A supermoon occurs when the moon is on its closest orbital approach to Earth, or within 90 percent of perigee.
|The first supermoon of the year is coming to a sky near you on Monday, March 9. It will be the first...
|These ‘Perigean Moons’ will be up in the night sky, with luminosity different from the normal....
Worm Moon Lights Up Sky
The supermoon was partially obscured by clouds over the Sierra Mountains, but that actually gave it an amber glow.
