Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter

Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter

Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter

The clip shows the former vice president saying "We can only re-elect Donald Trump".
Twitter finds US President Donald Trump retweeted edited Joe Biden video, labels it manipulated media

Twitter finds Donald Trump retweeted edited Joe Biden video, labels it manipulated media
Twitter puts 'manipulated' tag on faked Biden video retweeted by Trump

Twitter has applied a "manipulated media" tag to a doctored video of former
Twitter Applies 'Manipulated Media' Tag To Video Of Joe Biden

This was the first tag of its kind on Twitter, but it's not clear how effective it was; the video had at least 5 million views before being tagged.

Twitter Slaps Trump For 'Manipulated Media'

For the first time, Twitter feeds will show a "manipulated media" tag on a video shared by President Donald Trump.

