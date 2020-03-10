Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vanessa Bryant Poses in Front of Kobe and Gianna Mural with Remaining Daughters

Vanessa Bryant Poses in Front of Kobe and Gianna Mural with Remaining Daughters

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Vanessa Bryant Poses in Front of Kobe and Gianna Mural with Remaining Daughters

Vanessa Bryant Poses in Front of Kobe and Gianna Mural with Remaining Daughters

Vanessa Bryant shared footage of her oldest daughter, Natalia, posing in front of a mural of her late father, Kobe,and sister, Gianna.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant Shares Touching Pic Of Daughter Natalia In Front Of Kobe & Gianna's Mural

Vanessa Bryant just shared a moving picture of her eldest daughter, Natalia, on Instagram. Ahead of...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comE! OnlineIndependent


Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Poses at Late Dad and Sister Memorial Ahead of Winter Formal

The NBA legend's wife Vanessa Bryant shares on Instagram a picture of their 17-year-old daughter...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineIndependent



You Might Like


Tweets about this

von_tbmakhado

Von Dutch RT @enews: "My babies. Natalia." -Vanessa Bryant. ❤️ https://t.co/51tVcsNMXG https://t.co/VBfuls6kcC 3 hours ago

HotMyame

Vanessa Richardson RT @GlobalGrind: Vanessa Bryant Poses in Front of Kobe and Gianna Mural with her Daughters 🙏🏾🙏🏾 Much love to Vanessa and the family. 💕 #RI… 8 hours ago

FaithTwenty20

Faith Margaret RT @ABCWorldNews: Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter, Natalia, paid tribute to her father and her late sister, Gianna, in a photo shared to Inst… 21 hours ago

GoldiRox81

Goldie813 RT @ABC: Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter, Natalia, paid tribute to her father and her late sister, Gianna, in a photo shared to Instagram by… 23 hours ago

ABCWorldNews

World News Tonight Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter, Natalia, paid tribute to her father and her late sister, Gianna, in a photo shared t… https://t.co/UiURW3BxoC 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant publica la primera foto familiar tras el fatídico accidente de Kobe [Video]Vanessa Bryant publica la primera foto familiar tras el fatídico accidente de Kobe

Vanessa Bryant, la viuda del fallecido basquetbolista estadounidense Kobe Bryant, publicó este lunes la primera foto de su familia tras el accidente de helicóptero que cobró la vida de su marido y..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:11Published

An Update On Vanessa Bryant [Video]An Update On Vanessa Bryant

She poses in front of Kobe and Gianna Mural with remaining daughters.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.