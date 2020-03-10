Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Meeting the man who saved my life

Meeting the man who saved my life

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 03:02s - Published < > Embed
Meeting the man who saved my life

Meeting the man who saved my life

Jo Kelly was given six months to live after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WSCSummit

WorldStemCellSummit Meeting the stem cell donor who saved my life. (via @BBC) https://t.co/oqFdLoZJlP #stemcells #stemcell #donor #cancer #lymphoma 1 hour ago

King61B

No plate pc! #UTAG17 The best bbc news item for a long long time Meeting the man who saved my life - BBC News https://t.co/i9tAKaXEPw 6 hours ago

suohuu

SH RT @1foreverseeking: @markknoller For all the idiots condemning @realdonaldtrump & these insurance companies, they're paying for a Coronavi… 12 hours ago

1foreverseeking

Truth @markknoller For all the idiots condemning @realdonaldtrump & these insurance companies, they're paying for a Coron… https://t.co/ARksJmwBcm 12 hours ago

LigiaTeixeira

Ligia Teixeira A wonderful story. If you would also like to help, you can register as a potential stem cell donor here:… https://t.co/VdID41raYt 15 hours ago

CharlotteLord95

Charlotte Lord RT @BBCNews: "What you did was everything and we're so grateful" ❤️ The moment Jo met Stefan - the stem cell donor who saved her life ht… 15 hours ago

masteimel

Marissa Steimel I would like it to be known that our Provost, @DougDavenport4, saved my life in a @MissouriWestern Staff Associatio… https://t.co/QKZ3ylYT5k 15 hours ago

usefulhaiku

Wash Your Hands | Keep Your Distance RT @stevesilberman: At the end of every Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, the drunks who have crawled out of***say, "Keep coming back, it wo… 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Little Girl Reunited With Man Who Saved Her from Brutal Dog Attack [Video]Little Girl Reunited With Man Who Saved Her from Brutal Dog Attack

It was a tearful reunion for a little girl and the man who saved her life from a dog attack in Oklahoma City.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 01:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.