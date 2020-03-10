Fox Host Lashes Out at Critics of Trump’s Response to Coronavirus Saying It’s Just ‘Impeachment All Over Again’ 38 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:12s - Published Fox Host Lashes Out at Critics of Trump’s Response to Coronavirus Saying It’s Just ‘Impeachment All Over Again’ A Fox Business host opined that criticism of the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak was just “impeachment all over again.” Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Fox News Continues Coronavirus Conspiracy One Fox Business host used her show to blame Democrats for the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:28Published 2 hours ago Trump downplays virus as lawmakers self-quarantine U.S. President Donald Trump, who spent the weekend at his private Mar-a-Lago resort, has been furiously defending his administration’s response to the growing coronavirus outbreak. This report.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:51Published 7 hours ago