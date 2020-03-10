Drivers warned of another I-275 detour on Tuesday night

Construction in Tampa's Westshore area will once again lead crews to close I-275 in both directions Tuesday night.

Sarah Phinney HEADS UP! 275 is closing in BOTH DIRECTIONS overnight because of construction. Details & detours--> @MyFDOT_Tampa … https://t.co/0tYDudUE5P 1 hour ago

Tampa Bay Traffic RT @sarahphinneytv : HEADS UP! 275 is closing in BOTH DIRECTIONS overnight because of construction. Details & detours--> @MyFDOT_Tampa @abc … 1 hour ago