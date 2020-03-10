Global  

Bernie Sanders Becomes Mario in 'Super Bernie World' The free game can be found on Steam and is from Kitsune Games.

Developer Emma Maassen says they were hoping to complete it before Super Tuesday on March 3.

It has now been dropped before the next wave of primaries on March 10.

Kitsune Games' Emma Maassen, via Discord 'Super Bernie World' consists of 12 levels and features a pixelated version of the Vermont Senator.

Using the same moves as Mario, he battles enemies with 'MAGA' hats, turtles that resemble Mitch McConnell and GOP rivals such as Ted Cruz.

In the end he faces President Trump, who is modeled after Mario's legendary enemy Bowser.
