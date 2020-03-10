Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault Lose Billions Over Coronavirus Fears The losses mainly come from company share prices falling due to the fast-spreading disease.

Bezos, the world's richest man, lost $7 billion overnight.

In the past month, the Amazon CEO's fortune has been trimmed by $17 billion.

He is still worth $110 billion.

Elon Musk lost $4 billion overnight and is down $12 billion for the month.

The Tesla CEO also recently tweeted that it's "dumb" for people to panic over the coronavirus.

The disease's global effect has most probably hit billionaire Bernard Arnault the most.

Overnight, the LVMH chief dropped $6 billion and is down $30 billion over two months.

He has now dropped to no.

3 on the list of world's richest people behind Bill Gates.

As recently as January, Arnault was second on the list behind Bezos.
