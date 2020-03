'It's not a cure, it's toilet paper!' comedians take on coronavirus

SHOWS: GALWAY, IRELAND (MARCH 9, 2020) (STEVO TIMOTHY - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY STEVO TIMOTHY/ NO RESALE) 1.

COMEDIAN SINEAD MCGRATH OF ALTER EGO 'KATHLEEN' APPROACHING CAR OVERLAID BY HER SAYING "JESUS, IT'S AN AWFUL DAY.

MICHAEL, CAN I GET IN THE CAR?"/ MAN THROWING ROLLS OF TOILET PAPER AT HER, OVERLAID BY HER SAYING "WHAT ARE YOU DOING MICHAEL?" 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) STEVO TIMOTHY, COMEDIAN OF ALTER EGO 'FARMER MICHAEL' SAYING: "Toilet paper [INAUDIBLE] Kathleen.

Because it's a cure for the coronavirus, Kathleen" 3.

COMEDIAN SINEAD MCGRATH OF ALTER EGO 'KATHLEEN', SAYING: "IT'S NOT A CURE!

IT'S TOILET PAPER!" STORY: Stevo Timothy together with his girlfriend, Sinead McGrath, did a sketch to mock the panic buying of toilet paper amid COVID-19 in Galway, Ireland on Monday (March 9).

The couple uses alter egos 'Farmer Michael' and 'Kathleen' for their comedian acts.

(Production: Pola Grzanka)